GOF members stay vigilant on duty despite being away from families during Aidilfitri

PADANG BESAR, May 13 ― Despite having to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri while on duty to guard the country's borders from being trespassed, it did not dampen the spirit of two members of Pengkalan Hulu Pasukan Gerakan Am (PGA) 18th Battalion to continue serving the nation.

For Constable Mohd Mahadi Melor, 24, the experience being away from his wife and family for the first time during Hari Raya Aidilfitri did disappoint him somewhat as he was unable to celebrate with them because he had started his service with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) three months ago.

“Even though I am still new, for the sake of religion, race and country, I am determined to fight with other teammates to protect the country's borders. We will not waver but will remain vigilant,” Mohd Mahadi who is an Orang Asli from the Temiar tribe in Tanjung Rambutan, Perak, here told Bernama .

He said on the morning of 1 Syawal, he contacted the family in the village as well as making video calls to ease his longing for family members.

He said even though he had just lost his mother-in-law seven days ago, it did not distract his concentration while on duty during the movement control order (PKP).

Another PGA member, Corporal Saman Baktiar, 51 from the Semai ethnic group said that after serving PDRM for more than 40 years, it had become a habit.

Hailing from Tapah, Perak, he said anyone would feel sad to be away from their family but they have to fulfill their responsibilities and trust to their best ability.

“On the morning of 1 Syawal, I called the family in the village, ask how they are and what food is prepared. Despite missing ketupat and rendang we will make do with our simple meal with other members together, ” said Saman who has five children.

The 18th PGA Battalion is on duty to guard the country's borders from May 1 to June 1. ― Bernama