Two more areas in Sarawak declared rabies-infected

Sarawak Veterinary Services Department personnel putting down a puppy showing symptoms of being infected by rabies virus in Kampung Lebor, Gedong, Serian, July 5, 2017. — Bernama file pic

KUCHING, May 12 ― Two new rabies-infected areas were declared in Sarawak today, bringing the total number of such areas in the state to 69 since July 2017.

The Sarawak Veterinary Services Department (JPVS), in a statement, said that Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman and Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, declared Pedaan in Telang Usan, Miri and Pekan Tatau, Bintulu as the new areas with rabies outbreaks.

“This move is following a positive case of laboratory tests on two wild dogs caught during active surveillance in the area, (which) is outside the 10 km radius of the area that has been previously declared as one,” the statement said.

Following the move, the total number of rabies outbreak areas by divisions in the state thus far is 22 in Serian, seven each in Kuching and Miri, Sri Aman and Mukah (six), Sarikei and Bintulu (five), Samarahan (four), Betong (three), Sibu (two) and Kapit and Limbang (one).

The department also advised dog and cat owners to ensure their pets are vaccinated annually and are required to report immediately to JPVS if the animal shows signs of being infected with rabies, by calling 082-628248, 082-610023 or 016-2557267.

Signs of rabies in animals include fearfulness, aggression, biting, frothing at the mouth, paralysis, seizures and eventually death. ― Bernama