Prices of RON95, RON97 and diesel unchanged

The retail price for RON95 and RON97 petrol, as well as diesel, will remain unchanged. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — The retail price for RON95 and RON97 petrol, as well as diesel, will remain unchanged at RM2.05, RM2.60 and RM2.15 per litre respectively for the period of May 13 to 19.

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement, said that the prices are based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products, using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“To protect consumers from global oil price increases, the government has maintained the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the APM market prices for RON95 and diesel have increased beyond the current ceiling prices,” the statement read.

It also said that the government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people. — Bernama