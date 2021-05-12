PBS president welcomes cooperation with Warisan as long as it benefits Sabahans

PBS president Datuk Seri Maximum Ongkili said his party has taken note of Warisan’s political gesture. — Bernama file pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA KINABALU, May 12 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) today indicated that they are ready to work with opposition Parti Warisan Sabah if it will benefit Sabahans.

PBS president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said his party has taken note of Warisan’s political gesture and in response said that they are open to working with any political party with the same aspirations.

“As a member of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah State government, PBS is equally open to working with the opposition Warisan and we hope colleagues in GRS would view Warisan’s gesture of cooperation and working relationship positively,” said Ongkili.

He said that the party, the oldest in Sabah, currently enjoys good relations with its partners Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia both through the state GRS as well as in the federal Perikatan Nasional government.

“We are comfortable with these scenarios and able to serve the rakyat in Sabah and nationally through the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

“I hope the nice gesture of political cooperation from Warisan and our response for political friendship on behalf of GRS can improve political stability and socio-economic development in Sabah, ensuring a safer Sabah especially from illegal immigration,” said Ongkili.

The Kota Marudu MP said that they were constantly on the lookout for political friends and partners with the same aspirations to help Sabahans.

“We should welcome political cooperation for the sake of the people, so long as the intentions are sincere and there are no selfish conditions,” he said.

Yesterday, Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal told reporters that he would like to work with the local-based PBS, saying that he had a long friendship with Ongkili and described the party as having the same goals and struggles.