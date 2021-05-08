Human Resources Ministry says received 49 complaints via WFW app since Monday

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Awang Hashim when met by media during the Pre-Syawal Sales Ceremony at the Pasar Tani Kekal Guar Chempedak in Yan May 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

YAN, May 8 — The Human Resources Ministry has received 49 complaints on various labour-related issues via the Working For Workers (WFW) application since it was launched on Monday.

Its deputy minister Datuk Awang Hashim said the application was created to protect workers, especially foreigners, from any injustice in employment matters.

“Since May 3 up to yesterday, a total of 49 complaints have been submitted through the WFW application.

“Selangor records the highest number of complaints with 15 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (14), Kedah (five), Johor (four), Perak and Penang (three), Sarawak (two) while Melaka, Pahang and Terengganu each records one case,” he told reporters after launching the Pre-Syawal Sales Programme at the Guar Chempedak Farmers’ Market here, today.

He said 24 complaints were received from local workers, 24 others from foreign workers and one from a trading officer, and all complaints had been verified by the ministry, many of which involved dismissal without notice, unpaid salary and no employment contract.

Awang said the ministry also expected the number of complaints to increase especially after the Labour Centre begins operation in Sabah and Sarawak.

“The application can also be used by civil servants but they are aware that they have their own procedures and disciplinary board, so there are no issue for them (to make complaints). But the application is open to all who wants to lodge complaints,” he said.

On Monday, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the WFW application would serve as a platform for 15.7 million employees including foreigners to submit labour-related complaints and problems.

It is to ensure the rights and welfare of workers affected by employers’ misconducts are protected, and that employers and employees adhere to the country’s labour laws. — Bernama