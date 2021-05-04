Ismail Sabri: Tourists no longer allowed to travel between states under RMCO

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said interstate travel allowance for RMCO states is suspended until further notice. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The Malaysian government will no longer allow tourists to travel between states that are under the recovery movement control order (RMCO), Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Previously, interstate travel for domestic tourism purposes was allowed for RMCO states — which had lower number of Covid-19 cases recorded.

Today, Ismail Sabri said this interstate travel allowance for RMCO states is suspended until further notice.

“The government has also decided to suspend the allowance to cross state borders through the Green Travel Bubble from RMCO areas to RMCO areas for the purpose of tourism using tour agencies with immediate effect,” he said in a statement today.

Separately in a press conference, Ismail Sabri said that the National Security Council meeting on Covid-19 has agreed that the travel bubble for RMCO states will be suspended and that the announcement for it to resume will be done “when the time comes”.

He clarified that the suspension of the travel for tourism purposes in RMCO states only involves interstate travel, with domestic tourists still allowed to travel across districts within any RMCO states for tourism purposes.

“If in RMCO states, interdistrict movement is allowed, and they can continue their tourism activities,” he said.

Based on the latest government gazette of regulations made by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba on May 1, places under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) now until May 17 are Kedah (except the five districts under MCO), Melaka, Negri Sembilan (except Seremban district), Pahang (except the Raub district), Perak, Perlis, Terengganu, Putrajaya and Labuan.

