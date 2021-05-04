Covid-19: Malaysian woman among 10 community cases in Singapore

As at noon yesterday, 17 new cases were reported in Singapore, of which seven were imported, bringing the total caseload to 61,235. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, May 4 ― A 22 year-old female Malaysian was among the 10 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection reported here yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

In its full data released late last night, MoH said she is employed by UEMS Solutions Pte Ltd and deployed as a porter at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

MoH said she was tested for Covid-19 on April 28 and her result was negative.

She developed a sore throat on April 29 but did not seek medical treatment, and subsequently had fever and body aches on May 1, said the ministry.

"On May 2, she sought treatment at TTSH’s emergency department and her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection. Her serology test result is negative," it said.

She is linked to a nurse at TTSH who was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on April 27.

There were eight cases linked to the hospital yesterday, bringing the total to 35 cases.

As at noon yesterday, 17 new cases were reported in Singapore, of which seven were imported, bringing the total caseload to 61,235.

So far, there are 10 Covid-19 clusters in the republic. ― Bernama