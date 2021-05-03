Fire and Rescue Dept members who violate MCO SOP to face disciplinary action, says D-G

Fire and Rescue Dept director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid speaking to officers after the Selangor JBPM Excellent Service Award 2020 ceremony in Shah Alam, May 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, May 3 — Disciplinary action will be taken against the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) personnel and officers who violate the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the various movement control order (MCO) that are being implemented nationwide.

JBPM director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said so far, the department had taken action against two officers, including a senior officer, who were proven to have violated the SOP on personnel matters.

He said one of them was nabbed at a roadblock in the peninsula for not having a valid document while the other was while managing a family business beyond the stipulated time in Sabah.

“JBPM members are like ordinary people who are required to fill up forms and provide supporting documents. They are not allowed to travel interstate except for official duties, emergency, death or injuries and not for personal matters.

“In the event of SOP violation, we will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against them. The MCO has been implemented for quite some time so it is impossible for the officers not to understand the directives,” he told reporters after the Selangor JBPM Excellent Service Award 2020 ceremony here, today.

In another development, Mohammad Hamdan said a total of 8,296 JBPM personnel and officers had received their Covid-19 vaccine jabs to date.

“So far, none of them showed adverse reaction from the jabs,” he said.

Earlier, 113 Selangor JBPM personnel and officers as well as nine auxiliary firefighters were celebrated in the ceremony with state JBPM director Norazam Khamis also present. — Bernama