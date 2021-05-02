MEF urges govt to delay review of minimum wages

MEF said that the status quo should remain for at least the next two years. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) has appealed to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to delay the review of minimum wages which is due in February 2022.

In a statement today, MEF president Datuk Syed Hussain Syed Husman said it is not the right time to add the cost of doing business now as employers were being forced to resort to retrenchment and downsizing, as well as impose pay cuts between 30 per cent and 50 per cent due to Covid-19.

“MEF is of the position that the status quo should remain for the next two years at least in view of the pandemic.

“We appeal to the government not to add to the burden of employers at this juncture with the pandemic still flaring, and give the employers some breathing space to stabilise the business and create employment,” he said.

Muhyiddin said in his 2021 Workers’ Day address aired over local television yesterday that the minimum wage rate is being reviewed to ensure the earnings of workers remain relevant with current economic conditions. — Bernama