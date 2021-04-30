Saarani tests negative for Covid-19, says Perak Mentri Besar’s office

Perak MB Datuk Saarani Mohamad is scheduled to return to work on May 4 after an 11-day quarantine, after he came into close contact with a Covid-19 positive patient at a programme in Lenggong on April 23. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 30 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad is confirmed to be free from Covid-19 after his screening test result has come back negative.

The Perak Menteri Besar’s office, in a statement, said that the result was issued by the Kinta health office at 4.30 pm today.

“He did the screening test at 2.30pm yesterday at the Covid-19 Assessment Centre at the Ipoh City Council tennis arena.

“The Mentri Besar, however, will continue his quarantine until May 3 as scheduled under the home surveillance order issued by the Health Ministry,” the statement read.

Saarani is scheduled to return to work on May 4 after an 11-day quarantine, after he came into close contact with a Covid-19 positive patient at a programme in Lenggong on April 23. — Bernama