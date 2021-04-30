EMCO in four areas in Sarawak till May 13, says SDMC

Police officers set up a roadblock at the Gombak Toll Plaza, January 12, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, April 30 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced in four areas in Sarawak for 14 days beginning today until May 13 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced in a statement today that the four areas involved are Rampai Sungai Anyit Selangan longhouse and Chan Minggat longhouse, Sungai Kesa in Sarikei; Payau Emperan Datuk longhouse, Sungai Pinang in Pakan and Kampung Sagah in Kuching.

The Sarawak Health Department also announced four new Covid-19 clusters involving two clusters in Miri district and one cluster each in Kanowit and Selangau, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, 760 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Sarawak today, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 30,659, with 70 per cent of the new cases detected in Bintulu, Kapit, Sibu and Miri districts.

In addition, the Covid-19-related fatalities in Sarawak rose to 178 people after five deaths were recorded today, two each in Sibu Hospital and Sarikei Hospital as well as one in Miri Hospital. — Bernama