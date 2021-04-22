Sarawak DAP postpones its triennial convention due to Covid-19 spike

Chong said the decision to postpone the triennial convention was made by the state committee last night via video conference. — Borneo Post Online pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, April 22 — The Sarawak DAP convention to elect the new state committee has been postponed to another date in the light of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state, its chairman Chong Chieng Jen said today.

He said the decision to postpone the triennial convention was made by the state committee last night via video conference.

He said notices to the delegates and branches had been duly issued in compliance with the party’s constitution.

“It was previously decided that the convention was to be held via zoom in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, Miri, Kapit and Sarikei, to reduce inter-district travel,” Chong, who is also Stampin MP, said in a statement.

“However, due to the present Covid-19 pandemic, the state committee had a Zoom meeting last night and decided to postpone the convention to a date to be decided, taking into consideration the development of the pandemic in the state in the next few weeks,” he added.

He apologised to the delegates, who made arrangements to attend the convention, for the postponement.

“Paramount in our consideration is the safety of all,” he said.