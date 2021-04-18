Bukit Aman: Majority of terrorist sympathisers to undergo rehabilitation

A general view of Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur December 1, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — A majority of terrorist groups’ supporters who were found guilty were not only sentenced to prison but would also undergo rehabilitation, said Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division (E8) principal assistant director DCP Normah Ishak.

She said that the process, among others, through the application of special modules, was to correct the understanding and views of these supporters, on issues that they believed in as well as disputed.

“The special modules are among those arranged by the Prisons Department and the Special Branch for all prisoners involved in terrorist groups, charged under Chapter VI A of the Penal Code, which involves criminal offences relating to terrorism.

“Through that (special modules) the punishment imposed is generally not focused on imprisonment, for them to serve the sentence. In fact their welfare and well-being are actually taken care of and they are sentenced to be rehabilitated,” she told Bernama recently.

She said that, for that purpose, experts in the field of religion would be provided to communicate with the prisoners to answer questions and give a correct understanding of Islam, jihad, end of time, Imam Mahdi and whatever issues they have in their minds.

“This kind of exposure or approach gives space and opportunity to highlight issues that they feel confused about. Apart from Islam and maqasid syariah objectives, prisoners will also be shaped to love the country, respect the law, appreciate security and peace, and love their parents and family,” she said.

Normah said the prisoners were also given exposure to skills that could generate income.

“Here, they have the opportunity to learn business knowledge, with opportunities provided by government agencies such as micro financing and micro business.

“In short, the rehabilitation process is a comprehensive approach with the hope that when they are finally released, they will become citizens who are obedient to religion, the King and the country," she said.

Normah said that at the same time terrorism was a global issue that could not be addressed alone, but needed the cooperation of various parties to curb it.

“Furthermore, in today's world, there is vast human mobility due to improving transportation technology. It is only during the Covid-19 period that the movement was a bit stifled, but advanced communication technology makes communication so easy despite the far-flung distances.

She said that increasing linkages within the world’s financial system also allows dispersal of funds, which is an advantage to the terrorists out there.

At the international level, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) was working with all security services to achieve the goal of fighting terrorism.

“The same goes for the regional level or among Asean countries. However, at the national level, we need a planned approach so that early cases that are prone to extremism can be detected earlier, so that effective mitigation action can be taken,” she said.

According to her, Malaysians can be the eyes and ears of the police by reporting early signs or indicators of terrorist activity in the country.

“On behalf of the PDRM, we pledge to perform our duties to the best of our ability, so that Malaysia does not become a target or a victim of acts of terrorism,” she said. — Bernama