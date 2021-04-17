Uggah: SDMC has submitted list of schools to be closed due to Covid-19 to MoE

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah speaking to reporters on the coronavirus situation in Sarawak, April 16, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS)

KUCHING, Apr 17 — The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has submitted to the Ministry of Education (MoE) a list of schools to be closed due to the Covid-19 infections in these schools, said SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today.

The Deputy Chief Minister said they were still awaiting a decision from the MoE, which is expected to be made by either tomorrow (Sunday) or Monday.

“We wait for a decision (by MoE). We should be able to get it (decision) by tomorrow or the latest by Monday. We have submitted to them (MoE) the number of schools where students were tested positive for Covid-19,” he said during the daily update press conference here.

Uggah said the potential closure of schools would not involve all schools across Sarawak, but only those infected ones.

“If we look at the cases we have, they (cases) are still confined to certain areas. Like today, most cases are recorded in Sibu, Bintulu, Selangau, Kuching and Miri.

“We still have yellow zones and green zones. Schools in these zones will continue to open,” he added. — Borneo Post