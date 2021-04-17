Selangor Sultan receives RM37.44m in business tithe from Tabung Haji, SPAN

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah attends the 14th opening ceremony for the second term of Selangor State Assembly in Shah Alam in this file picture taken on March 18, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, April 17 — The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah yesterday received RM37.44 million in business tithe from Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) and National Water Services Commission (SPAN) on behalf of Selangor Zakat Board (LZS).

In a statement today, the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) said TH, represented by its group managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Nik Mohd Hasyudeen Yusof, presented business tithe amounting RM27,712,316.97 for the 2020 financial year.

Meanwhile SPAN chairman Wan Hassan Mohamed Ramli, handed over the company’s business tithe totalling RM9,730,197 for the same year.

Also present at the cheque presentation held in conjunction with a breaking of fast ceremony were, Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) chairman, Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof, LZS chairman Tan Sri Syed Anwar Jamalullail and CEO Saipolyazan M. Yusof. — Bernama