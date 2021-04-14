Covid-19 cases up to 1,889 on Ramadan Day Two; Selangor overtakes Sarawak with 517 cases

Selangor topped the states with 517 cases followed by Sarawak (489 cases), Kelantan (229 cases) Sabah (142 cases), Kuala Lumpur (134 cases), Penang (92 cases) and Johor (84 cases). — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Malaysia recorded another 1,889 new Covid-19 infections today, bringing the total number of infected to 365,829 as of today.

Selangor topped the states with 517 cases followed by Sarawak (489 cases), Kelantan (229 cases) Sabah (142 cases), Kuala Lumpur (134 cases), Penang (92 cases) and Johor (84 cases).

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Facebook that there were also another seven new clusters today.

