JPJ offering 70pc discount for traffic summonses beginning tomorrow

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong speaking at a press conference at the Ministry of Transport, Putrajaya, April 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 12 — The Road Transport Department (RTD) is offering a 70 per cent discount on traffic summonses for two months including cases that are still blacklisted beginning tomorrow (April 13).

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the discount, which is being offered in conjunction with the 75th RTD anniversary, involved 3.5 active summonses identified from 2010 to March this year.

The payment of summonses with discount can be made at all JPJ offices and online through the department’s official portal

“I encourage the public to pay their summonses online to avoid congestion at RTD offices,” he told reporters after RTD’s 75th Platinum Jubilee celebration here today. Wee said RTD also introduced JPJeQ, an online waiting queue system today to avoid 3C (Crowded, Confined and Close) at all RTD premises and counters.

“The mobile application will allow customers to choose the RTD branches which are less crowded and use QR codes to get the waiting number, and it is a friendly app to people with disabilities (OKU) and senior citizens,” Wee said.

In conjunction with the anniversary, RTD also launched a special ‘FD’ vehicle registration plate for the Federal Territory of Putrajaya, which can be bid via the online vehicle registration number bidding system (JPJeBid), beginning today.

Wee said the registration number bidding will be closed at 10 pm on April 16 (Friday) and the results would be announced the next day (April 17). — Bernama