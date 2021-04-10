Eighth Brigade seizes syabu worth over RM2m on bank of Sungai Golok

PASIR MAS, April 10 — Members of Malaysia’s 8th Infantry Brigade seized 61 kilogrammes of drug believed to be syabu worth RM2.2 million at an illegal jetty on the bank of the Golok River, here, yesterday.

Commander of the 8th Brigade, Brigadier General Abu Hasan Assha’ari Kamis said the seizure was carried out by an Attack and Arrest (Serkap) group carrying out Op Benteng Utara at the location at 8.45pm.

He said the group members noticed a vehicle, with three men on board, had stopped at an illegal jetty during the operation, adding that they also kept track of the movement of a boat coming in from the direction of Thailand.

“Subsequently, the Serkap members saw the three men carrying a gunny sack from the boat and loading it into their vehicle. Seeing this, they conducted a raid but the three men escaped towards Thailand via the river,” he said.

“The Serkap members inspected the black gunny sack in the vehicle and found 61 tea packets bearing the brand ‘GUANYINWANG’ with each packet, estimated to weigh one kilogramme, suspected to contain syabu,” he said at a media conference at the Pasir Mas district police headquarters today.

Other than syabu, a luxury Toyota Vellfire car, which is estimated to cost RM150,000, was also seized. — Bernama