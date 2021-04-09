Covid-19: Public university student behind new cluster in Sabah, says state minister

Datuk Masidi Manjun said the student tested positive on March 30, and is believed to have sparked the Batu Lima cluster in Sandakan which recorded another positive case today, bringing the total to eight thus far. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, April 9 — A public university student in Sabah has been found to be the index case for one of the two new Covid-19 clusters recorded in Sabah today, says Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also the state’s Covid-19 spokesman, said the student tested positive on March 30, and is believed to have sparked the Batu Lima cluster in Sandakan which recorded another positive case today, bringing the total to eight thus far.

The other new cluster recorded in Sandakan, namely the Sim-Sim cluster, recorded an increase of 14 cases, bringing the total to 15. The index case for the cluster tested positive on April 4, after attending a birthday party at the Sim Sim Flat the day before.

“From the 20 close relatives who were screened, 14 were confirmed positive for Covid-19,” he said.

Meanwhile, Masidi said Sabah recorded 139 new Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the total cases in the state to 55,539, while 52 recoveries brought the total number of those cured from the disease in Sabah to 54,411. — Bernama