One new Covid-19 cluster involving a wedding detected in Sarawak, says SDMC

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, April 3 — The Sarawak Health Department has declared another new cluster in Kuching district involving a wedding ceremony in Kampung Binyu, Jalan Tanjung Bako here.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement today announced that the cluster was detected when several symptomatic individuals (Case no. 16,214, 16,194 and 16,196) who went for Covid-19 screening at health facilities in Kuching and Bintulu were found positive on March 30.

According to the committee, the findings showed the cases have a history of attending the wedding in Kampung Binyu.

The statement also said the active detection and screenings on all close contacts, family members and casual contacts to these cases, found another 65 positive Covid-19 cases.

“From the total of 231 individuals tested, another 65 positive cases were detected including the index case while 163 cases were found negative in the first screening and there were no cases awaiting for laboratory results,” said JPBN.

Meanwhile, 290 new Covid-19 infection cases were recorded today in Sarawak with one death reported. — Bernama —