Eight-year-old boy in Penang gets Malaysian birth certificate as birthday gift

R. Solaman Vijay poses with his birth certificate at his home in Batu Maung, Penang April 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

GEORGE TOWN, April 3 — R. Solaman Vijay received his birth certificate rather late. But once he got it, the young boy held on to it for dear life.

Even at the tender age of eight, Solaman Vijay knew how important the birth certificate is to his life.

After being presented with the certificate today, the Standard 2 student of SJK(T) Bayan Lepas refused to let go of the document even when blowing out the candles on his birthday cake at his home in Permatang Damar Laut, Bayan Lepas near here.

Malaysia Hindudharma Mamandram committee member S.V. Manimaran received the certificate from the National Registration Department (JPN) one week ago and decided to present it to Solaman Vijay today in conjunction with his eighth birthday celebration.

“When I grow up, I want to become a police officer,” Solaman Vijay told reporters after eating a slice of his birthday cake.

Solaman Vijay’s father M. Ramadass, 32, said he had been having problems getting the birth certificate because he and his ex-wife did not register their marriage with JPN.

Solaman Vijay’s mother left the family when he was just two years old.

“I have attempted to register my son’s birth certificate for the past six years, but it was difficult due to JPN’s strict rules,” he said.

He thanked the Malaysia Hindudharma Mamandram (Penang Branch) for helping his son to get the birth certificate.

“I would also like to thank JPN for helping my son finally have his official birth certificate,” he added.

Manimaran said he only found out about the family’s problem when he saw the father and son walking around the neighbourhood last year when the child should have been studying.

He said they had also helped to get Solaman Vijay enrolled in school.

“It was a challenging and tedious process, and it took us a year and two months to get the birth certificate,” he said.

Manimaran said they are working on getting power supply restored in Ramadass’s house, as the family has been living without electricity for the past three years.

Ramadass earned about RM50 daily as an odd job labourer and was unable to pay the electricity bills, he added. — Bernama