Annuar Musa hits out at Umno colleagues, accusing them of trying to ally with PKR, DAP for self-interest

Ketereh Umno division chairman Tan Sri Datuk Seri Annuar Musa speaks to reporters during the party’s general assembly in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa has accused Umno’s leadership of violating the party policy of no cooperation with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim or DAP.

In a Facebook post, he said ever since Umno’s general assembly ended on Sunday, the party has been hit by one negative news after another from within and without, even as it has resolutely decided against collaborating with Pakatan Harapan.

“A glance at the ordinary people clearly indicates they do not side with the leadership, similarly internally things are not becoming stronger.

“PAS’ statement today regarding Muafakat Nasional’s (MN) stance was to be expected. MN is fragmented due to the stance of several top leaders who prioritised their own personal strategies over the decision of the party itself,” Annuar said.

He was referring to PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, who said earlier today that the party is opposed to any form of deviation from MN’s original aims.

The Marang MP had said PAS rejects the split consensus and deviations, and that the goal is to defend the people of the country by involving all groups on the basis of an independent and sovereign constitution.

Annuar said the “dark cooperation” with Anwar and the commitment by certain Umno leaders to support Anwar has been brought to light, resulting in Umno losing the trust of its friends and ending up being used by its opponents.

“Though attempts may be made to hide the fact, but all can smell it. What is clear is that the ‘No Anwar, No DAP’ policy which was shared with MN has been violated by party leaders, and has brought damage onto MN.

“Umno needs to be treated immediately, it must seek out the cure and avoid being poisoned by its own leaders. The captain is sinking the boat on which he rides,” he said.

Hadi was not the only person to speak on the fragmented relationship between Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, as PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah was reported by Utusan Malaysia as saying that Umno and Barisan Nasional could lose more seats at the 15th general election than in 2018 if the two insist on contesting against current allies.

He added that that no Malay-based party was dominant enough to win alone and Umno’s decision could deny the community its political power.