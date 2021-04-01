Report: Umno polls best way to decide party’s PM candidate and deputy, says Annuar Musa

Ketereh Umno division chairman Tan Sri Datuk Seri Annuar Musa speaks to reporters during the party’s general assembly in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 1 — The Umno party election must proceed this year as it is the best platform to show the party’s endorsement of its prime minister and deputy prime minister candidate, said Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa, reports Malaysiakini.

Annuar said this was crucial as the party’s leadership will end its three-year term in June.

“As a party that firmly complies with the rules and relies on the voice of the grassroots, we will not hesitate to allow the grassroots to determine the leadership.

“God willing, the prime ministerial and deputy prime ministerial candidates will be decided in June by Umno members.

“Umno will choose a president and deputy president who have the character and qualification to become the prime minister and deputy prime minister when the time comes,” he said.

This comes after several Umno lawmakers who are seen to be aligned with party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi called for party elections to be postponed from June of this year until after a general election is called.

During last weekend’s Umno general assembly, the party had overwhelmingly decided to withdraw its support for Perikatan Nasional (PN) and its leading party Bersatu as it heads into the 15th general election.

There were even calls by several Umno leaders for those serving in the PN administration to quit immediately.

Annuar, who is seen as PN friendly, earned the ire of his peers recently.

The Federal Territories minister had previously called for Umno to reconcile with PN in hopes of a united political coalition.

Today, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Umno general assembly did not adopt any resolution requiring party leaders to resign as ministers and deputy ministers or from other appointed posts.

The senior defence minister and Umno vice-president said last weekend’s general assembly also approved a resolution to remain in the PN government until Parliament is dissolved.

The resolution also formalised Umno’s decision to reject cooperation with the ruling PN at the general election.