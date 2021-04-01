Covid-19: 1,178 cases recorded in the past 24 hours; Selangor, Sarawak top list

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Kebajikan Gombak Setia February 20, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 1 — Malaysia recorded 1,178 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative infections to 346,678 cases since the pandemic struck the country, according to data released by the Ministry of Health today.

Selangor and Sarawak recorded the most infections yesterday, with 237 and 238 new cases respectively.

This was followed by Penang (190), Johor (165) and Kuala Lumpur (101).

Meanwhile, states such as Putrajaya, Labuan, Terengganu and Melaka only recorded new infections in the single digits in the same time frame.

