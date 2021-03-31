PJ police say windscreens of eight cars smashed in suspected act of mischief in Kota Damansara

Petaling Jaya district deputy police chief Supt Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said several of the vehicle owners involved lodged police reports regarding the incident at the Kota Damansara police station today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — The front and back windscreens of eight vehicles that were found smashed in the parking lot of the Kota Damansara Driving Range, Petaling Jaya, near here yesterday is suspected to be an act of mischief.

The vehicles involved in the incident that went viral on social media include a Perodua Myvi, a BMW and a Honda Civic.

Petaling Jaya district deputy police chief Supt Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said several of the vehicle owners involved lodged police reports regarding the incident at the Kota Damansara police station today.

Ku Mashariman, however, said the personal belongings of the vehicle owners were untouched although their windscreens were smashed.

“Investigations at the scene of the incident revealed that the area was not equipped with close circuit cameras and the parking lot did not have security guards,” he said when contacted today.

Ku Mashariman said currently there were no details on suspects as there were no witnesses but efforts to trace the suspects involved were underway.

“We believe all the car windscreens were smashed with a hard object and the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for causing mischief and damage.

Yesterday, a video went viral on Facebook showing the smashed windscreens of several vehicles by unknown parties at a parking lot in Petaling Jaya. — Bernama