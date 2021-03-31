Man arrested for growing three cannabis plants at home in Penang

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the man, 26, was arrested with three pots of cannabis plants placed in the bathroom of the rented terrace house in a raid around 12.10pm on March 23. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, March 31 — Police have arrested a drug dealer for cultivating three cannabis plants from seeds he bought to produce his own cannabis in a raid at a house in Pulau Tikus recently.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the man, 26, was arrested with three pots of cannabis plants placed in the bathroom of the rented terrace house in a raid around 12.10pm on March 23.

“Investigations revealed that the man admitted to trying to plant cannabis after discovering some seeds in a packet of dried cannabis he bought, and he managed to grow three plants from an initial four, which are estimated to be worth RM2,660,” he said at a press conference today.

During the raid, the police also seized 28.5 grams (g) of heroin, syabu (30.38 g) and cannabis (13.63 g) with an estimated value of RM7,360, Sofian said, adding that the police viewed the case seriously as the man was capable of successfully growing cannabis.

“We are worried that if such activities are not curbed, it will turn into a new economic source to unscrupulous parties who might learn techniques and conduct research into cultivating cannabis and processing them for sale to drug addicts,” he said.

He said that the man tested positive for drugs and the cannabis plants could yield enough drugs to supply 320 addicts. The man was remanded for further investigation and the case would be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In another development, Soffian said police managed to bust a motorcycle theft gang believed to be active in Penang and Kedah after arresting seven men in two raids in Labu Besar, Kulim last Thursday.

Seven men, aged 18 to 34, including their leader, a 25-year-old, were arrested during a raid on two houses at around 12.30am. Police also seized three motorcycles believed to be stolen, equipment used for the thefts and motorcycle components believed cannibalised from stolen motorcycles to be sold to unsuspecting buyers.

“The suspects also revealed the location they dumped stolen motorcycle frames in Sungai Sedim, Kedah to evade detection by the police. With the assistance of Penang Region 1 marine police dive team, 25 motorcycle frames were found in the river,” he said.

Soffian said the gang was believed to be active since 2015 and with their arrest, the police believe that 25 motorcycle theft cases involving an estimated RM112,000 in losses have been solved.

“The leader has 17 previous records relating to criminal and drug offences, and the police are still tracking down gang members who are at large,” he said, adding that all seven men have been remanded and the case would be investigated under Section 379A(1) of the Penal Code.

Touching on another case, Soffian said the police also managed to take down a cable theft gang by arresting four men and a woman in three separate raids around George Town between March 23 and 25.

He said investigations revealed the four men, 30 to 50, would scout the location they intended to hit before actually conducting the theft of the cables, which were then sold at the scrapyard owned by the woman.

“The woman, in her 40s, was arrested as she conspired with the gang and investigations revealed they were involved in the illicit activities for the past few months. They have been remanded for further investigation. Police also seized various stolen cables worth RM6,000,” he said. — Bernama