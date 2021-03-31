Malaysian Employers Federation: Allowing private firms in CMCO areas to operate at full capacity will help revive economy

Office workers are seen wearing masks along Jalan Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur March 16 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — The Malaysian Employer Federation (MEF) today welcomed the decision by the government to allow private companies to operate at full capacity in conditional movement control order (CMCO) areas starting tomorrow.

In a statement today, its president Datuk Syed Hussain J.P said the decision will ultimately help revitalise the economy as employers face tough challenges to drive their businesses.

“The decision to remove the 30 per cent limitation for management staff to work in office is a positive step and we hope that the situation would soon be able to return to business as usual,” he said.

While 100 per cent of employees will be allowed to be present at the workplace beginning tomorrow, Syed Hussain still suggests employers consider allowing certain employees to work from home based on the nature and requirements of their job.

Syed Hussain also urges employers to be strict and mindful of the established standard operating procedures put forth by the government as a means to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“As responsible employers, we must take all the necessary steps to ensure that the workplace environment is free of contamination as this concerns the safety and health of the employees, and not to mention the negative impact to businesses.

“It is in the interest of employers that effective policies and safeguards be put in place, such as the [email protected] programme that is being implemented by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry,’’ he said.

The [email protected] programme aims to create safe environments or “safe work bubble” which isolates close contacts among workers at their accommodation, workplace as well as workers’ vehicles, he explained as he urged employers to take full advantage of such an initiative.

However, Syed Hussain hopes for the programme, currently being practiced in the manufacturing sector, to be extended to all sectors of the economy.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced yesterday that the National Security Council (NSC) had decided to allow 100 per cent capacity for the private sector effective April 1 in CMCO areas.