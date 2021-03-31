Khairy: Corporate sector participation will boost registration for Covid-19 immunisation

Khairy Jamaluddin speaks at a press conference on the development of the Covid-19 immunisation programme in Putrajaya March 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 31 — Participation of the corporate sector in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme will help boost registration for and communications related to the vaccination especially in rural areas via corporate companies’ networks and assets, said Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“This collaboration is expected to increase communications on the immunisation programme to penetrate every segment of society, especially the second phase group as well as priority communities,” he said.

Khairy said this during a press conference after the Corporate Collaboration for Covid-19 Immunisation Programme launch ceremony with Pos Malaysia, Grab, Parkson, St John Ambulance Malaysia (SJAM) and Living Minds.

He said Parkson would provide dedicated information and registration counters at 20 of its branches nationwide to assist the public to register for the vaccination, while SJAM would deploy its volunteers to publicise information about vaccination registration that can be done on the MySejahtera app as well as providing ambulances to be stationed at vaccination centres.

Pos Malaysia Bhd chief executive officer Syed Md Najib Syed Md Noor said its 13,000 employees at 1,000 post offices nationwide would distribute leaflets promoting the immunisation exercise to the public in their mailboxes.

“Pos Malaysia has more than nine million addresses and delivers more than a million letters and hundreds of thousands of parcels every day. Hopefully, this will help spread the (information on) the immunisation programme, especially in rural areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, Grab Malaysia Head of Operations Rashid Shukor said the company would collaborate with the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force to establish pick up and drop off points at the Covid-19 vaccination centres to make it easier for the public to reach the centres, adding that it would also provide a direct link from the Grab application to the MySejahtera application to encourage over one million of its users to register for the vaccination.

According to Khairy, a total of seven million people have registered for the vaccination so far. — Bernama