Covid-19: Temporary closure of Indonesian consulate general in Johor Baru

JOHOR BARU, March 31 — The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia (KJRI) here is temporarily closed from March 28 to April 9 due to a positive Covid-19 case detected on its premises.

The closure was announced via a statement uploaded on KJRI’s official Instagram account today.

Following the closure, all counter transactions have been suspended to prevent new Covid-19 transmissions, it said.

“However, the Johor Bahru KJRI will still assist Indonesians (WNI) who have urgent needs related to the management of death certificates, who are ill and other emergencies. For this, please contact the WNI protection hotline via Whatsapp at +6016-7700378,” read the statement.

It said those who have registered for the Emergency Travel Document (SPLP) would be informed of the new schedule arrangement via the short messaging services (SMS), telephone call, email or via its social media.

It also reminded all Indonesian citizens in the working territory of the KJRI namely Johor, Melaka, Negri Sembilan and Pahang, to remain calm and adhere to the health protocols set during the movement control order. — Bernama