Islamic affairs minister to meet Jakim officials to discuss ‘Allah’ ruling in another two weeks

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri speaks to the media in Kuala Lumpur, December 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The second munaqasyah or discussion session on the kalimah Allah issue will be held in two weeks’ time, said Minister in the Prime Minister Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

He said the discussion would involve akidah and legal experts from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

The issue would be discussed from the legal viewpoint so as to empower any fatwa (Islamic decree) related to the use of the word Allah, he told reporters after a working visit to Kolej Universiti Islam Perlis (KUIPs), here today.

Zulkifli said the outcome of first discussion session on the issue was submitted to the Conference of Rulers on March 17.

On March 10, the Kuala Lumpur High Court ruled that Christians nationwide can use the word Allah and three other Arabic words in their religious publications for educational purposes.

The three other words are Baitullah, Kaabah and solat.




