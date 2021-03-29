Covid-19: Kelantan sees a spike in cases, wedding feasts held without police permit

State Housing, Local Government and Health Committee chairman, Dr Izani Husin said their negligence and lackadaisical attitude also resulted in new clusters emerging while the cases increased since a few days ago after the state was experiencing a drop in the number. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, March 29 — The holding of wedding feasts without a police permit and not complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) including by the guests are among the reasons for the rise in Covid-19 cases in Kelantan.

State Housing, Local Government and Health Committee chairman, Dr Izani Husin said their negligence and lackadaisical attitude also resulted in new clusters emerging while the cases increased since a few days ago after the state was experiencing a drop in the number.

“Perhaps the public chose to take it easy on the SOP following the decline in the number of cases,” he told reporters after a special meeting of the State Security Action Committee (JKKN) which was chaired by Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob in Kota Darulnaim, here, today.

Also present was Kelantan deputy police chief, SAC Abdullah Muhammad Piah.

Dr Izani said there were also Covid-19 case outbreaks due to teachers getting infected when attending a wedding feast and then spreading the virus to others.

Meanwhile, Abdullah said police would intensify enforcement through monitoring at all wedding ceremonies in the state and would issue compounds of RM1,500 up to RM10,000 to those who fail to get a permit and adhere to the SOP.

“Many feasts have been held without a permit and from today, the state police will tighten enforcement of the SOP and intensify monitoring at all wedding ceremonies regardless of whether the organisers have applied for a permit or not,” he added. — Bernama