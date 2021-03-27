Opening annual meet, Umno No. 2 labels Bersatu 'Malay leftover party' in veiled jab

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan arrives at the 2020 Umno annual general meeting in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 ― Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today opened the 2020 Umno annual general meeting (PAU2020) with a blunt message to his Perikatan Nasional (PN) ally, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

In his keynote address, the former Negri Sembilan mentri besar did not name the party but referred to it as a “year-old Malay leftover party” which did nothing when it come to uniting the ethnic community despite its leaders often trumpeting the need to do so.

Mohamad also stressed that it is Umno which has and still is the epitome of Malay unity, adding that it was the nationalist party which made efforts to unite the Malays.

“Lest we forget, despite all the fights which existed, Umno still welcomed Semangat 46 in the bosom of race unity, and when Umno failed to form the government three years ago, Umno extended its hands of unity to PAS, until Muafakat Nasional was formed.

“So to the leaders of the Malay leftover party that is just one year old, there is no need for you to discuss the unity of the ‘ummah’ with Umno. When you yourselves do not have any record of uniting the Malays and Malaysians. Do not discuss ‘ummah’ unity with Umno if you yourselves fight with those whom you embraced and warmly hugged.

“Don't talk about ‘ummah’; unity with Umno, if all that you know is to just bait and pick up whoever who quickly abandons the struggle for the race, including those who never ceased insulting and putting down the Malays all these while,” Mohamad said.

“Ummah” is an Arabic term roughly meaning “community”, but is usually used to refer to the Muslim community, and in Malaysia the Malay-Muslim community.

Mohamad said that the unnamed group is the one that is against Malay unity, as those who are part of it have never championed any unity efforts.

“Until their life feels like ‘telur di hujung tanduk’, the survival of their party becomes crucial, only then would they talk about race unity,” he said, using the Malay proverb meaning “life on the line”.

“What is more disgusting is when those left PKR are also not ashamed and wanted to talk about the unity of the ‘ummah’,” he said, referring to defectors from the Pakatan Harapan party which joined Bersatu.

He called on the party delegates to remember that the unity of Malay race is a huge ambition of Umno's, which it has and will continue to uphold ferociously.

“It is not something we would whore out for narrow political aims. It is something we would not dilute for the pursuit of power, that is unwise,” Mohamad added.

Umno is currently allied with Bersatu in the Perikatan Nasional coalition, but has made public its intention to cut ties with the latter in the general election.

Umno’s annual general assembly kicks off today both in the Putra World Trade Centre and online, until tomorrow.