Health Ministry: 1,199 new Covid-19 cases, Selangor still highest

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah tweeted that Sarawak was second-highest in Covid cases. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The Health Ministry today announced that 1,199 new Covid-19 cases were identified today, with Selangor still registering the highest number of new cases, at 283.

In a tweet, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that Sarawak comes in second with the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases today with 267, followed by Kelantan with 138 cases.

“The remaining states registering new cases are Penang (125), Kuala Lumpur (84), Johor (81), Sabah (64), Negri Sembilan (43), Melaka (36), Kedah (33), Pahang (30), Perak (nine), Terengganu (three), Labuan (two) and Putrajaya (one),” he said.

MORE TO COME