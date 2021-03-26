Data error on Covid-19 vaccine jab rectified, says Kelantan Health Dept

Previously, Facebook was abuzz with the issue of a woman who wanted to register for vaccination through the MySejahtera application, but found that she had received her first dose on March 3 at the Selising health clinic. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, March 26 ― The Kelantan Health Department (JKNK) has admitted that an error by a staff at the registration counter of the Vaccine Delivery Centre (PPV) here resulted in a woman being mistakenly registered as having received her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine jab.

Its director, Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin, who apologised over the confusion, assured that the mistake did not cause any leakage of the individual's personal data and that corrective measures had been taken.

“We also conduct system validation process from time to time as a quality control measure,” he said when contacted here yesterday.

Previously, Facebook was abuzz with the issue of a woman who wanted to register for vaccination through the MySejahtera application, but found that she had received her first dose on March 3 at the Selising health clinic, near here.

The woman also claimed that the MySejahtera app even issued a notification for her to get her second dose yesterday. ― Bernama