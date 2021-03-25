In Kota Kinabalu, man gets 15 years’ jail, 10 lashes for raping stepdaughter

The judge imposed the sentences on the 42-year-old man after he changed his plea of not guilty to one of guilty under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code when the case came up for pre-trial case management. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 25 — A man was jailed for 15 years plus 10 strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here for raping his stepdaughter last year.

The judge imposed the sentences on the 42-year-old man after he changed his plea of not guilty to one of guilty under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code when the case came up for pre-trial case management.

The indictment carries a jail term of to 30 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The accused admitted to raping the victim aged 15 at a house in Ranau on July 27, 2020.

The court ordered the accused to serve his jail term from the date of his conviction.

In a separate case, the Magistrate’s Court here sentenced a man to nine months’ imprisonment for injuring another man.

Magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun passed the sentence on Mullyr Pulalon, who was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

On October 7, 2020, the accused had admitted to the charge but his case was postponed as the medical report of the victim was not ready.

The accused admitted to cause hurt to a Filipino at a tailor shop at the night market here at 7pm on September 19.

The charge against him provides for a jail term of up to one year and a fine, upon conviction. — Borneo Post Online