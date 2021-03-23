IGP: Everything is under control, no need to name ‘cartel’ members

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference at the Bukit Aman headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 23, 2021. ― Photo by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Despite calls by certain quarters, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador today declined to reveal the identities of officers supposedly part of a corrupt cartel within the police force.

Abdul Hamid assured the public that everything is under control following his explosive revelation last week about officers supposedly gunning to unseat him and that he would speak to his Deputy-IGP on how they should address the matter.

“It is all under control, I know who they are and what they are doing.

“And I know that they know, that I know. So it is under control; I just want them to know that what is going on down there is not good for themselves,” he said when quizzed on the identities of the supposed cartel members, during a press conference at Bukit Aman this afternoon.

This after the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) called on Abdul Hamid to name and shame those who are said to be part of the cartel.

