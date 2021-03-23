Agong confers Federal Territory awards on 143 individuals at Istana Negara

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to confer Federal Territory awards, honours and medals to 143 individuals at Istana Negara today, March 23, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 ― The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today conferred Federal Territory awards, honours and medals to 143 individuals in conjunction with 2021 Federal Territory Day celebration at Istana Negara, here.

Two individuals, led by Minister of Finance Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, received the Darjah Kebesaran Seri Utama Mahkota Wilayah (SUMW) which carries the title of “Datuk Seri Utama”.

Another recipient of the SUMW in the first session of the investiture ceremony was Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Fifteen individuals were awarded the Darjah Seri Mahkota Wilayah (SMW) which carries the title of “Datuk Seri”, including Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah and Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

Other recipients who were conferred the SMW were Federal Territories Ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Rosida Jaafar, Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah, Public Service Department deputy director (Development) Datuk Seri Suhaime Mahbar, UDA Holdings Berhad chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias and Dewan Bahasa and Pustaka board chairman Prof Datuk Seri Dr Awang Sariyan.

Meanwhile, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi was among 41 individuals conferred the Darjah Panglima Mahkota Wilayah (PMW) which carries the title of “Datuk”.

Other notable recipients of the PMW were Senior Minister of Education Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin; Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin; Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Datuk Ali Biju; and Deputy Minister of Industries, Plantations and Commodities Datuk Willie Mongin.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Duties) Datuk Mastura Mohd Yazid; Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Hasbi Habibollah; and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup also received the PMW.

Other recipients included Health deputy director-general (Research and Technical Support) Datuk Dr Hishamshah Mohd Ibrahim; Health deputy director-general (Public Health) Datuk Dr Chong Chee Kheong; National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chairman Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan; Institution of the Malay Rulers Chair at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Professor Dr Shamrahayu Abdul Aziz; and arts and culture activist Datuk Habsah Hassan.

Meanwhile, a total of 21 individuals were conferred the Darjah Johan Mahkota Wilayah (JMW); another 26 received the Kesatria Mahkota Wilayah (KMW), 11 were awarded the Ahli Mahkota Wilayah (AMW) and 27 received the Pangkuan Mahkota Wilayah (PPW).

Also present at the ceremony was Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. ― Bernama