After ruckus at Perak party election, DAP quashes phantom voters claim and urges members to trust the system

In the party election, Nga’s (centre) team made a clean sweep after all 15 of them got more than 1,000 votes each. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Amid all the commotion at yesterday’s DAP party election in Perak, DAP Organising Secretary Anthony Loke has dismissed any claims of phantom voters, saying such allegations are unfounded.

The Seremban MP is also urging party members to respect the party’s electoral process and accept any election results with an open heart, adding the party polls at all levels are always transparent.

“I deeply regret the commotion at the Perak DAP convention yesterday. This kind of thing should not happen at any party meetings,” he said in a statement.

He added that the lists of delegates at state conventions were verified by the party’s headquarters and that all delegates could vote so long as the voting process was still open.

“The election manager for the state convention is also selected by the party’s headquarters, and is typically a leader from another state who does not have any interest in the selection process in the state,” he said.

Loke added that it was also his responsibility to ensure that all election processes are conducted with full integrity.

Yesterday, chaos broke out at the DAP party election after factions from parliamentarians M. Kulasegaran and Thomas Su claimed that the registration of delegates was not conducted fairly.

Su, who was accompanied by his team, was seen demanding an explanation from the election committee over the delegates’ registration procedures before walking into the hall furiously.

Later, it was announced that Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming and advisor Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham retained their posts at the state DAP party elections, with Nga claiming that this year’s election result was a convincing and formidable majority.

In the party election, Nga’s team made a clean sweep after all 15 of them got more than 1,000 votes each.