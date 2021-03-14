TNB: Contact us to confirm meter installer’s identification

TNB Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project director Mohamed Ghous Ahmad said every residential owner involved in the smart meter installation area would receive a notice before an installation is carried out to inform and to request for an appointment. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — House owners can contact Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to confirm the identity of smart meter installers to prevent impersonation by certain quarters up to no good.

TNB Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project director Mohamed Ghous Ahmad said every residential owner involved in the smart meter installation area would receive a notice before an installation is carried out to inform and to request for an appointment.

“Meanwhile, for strata homes such as condominiums and apartments, the resident association or the building management will be informed before an installation is made,” he told Bernama.

Mohamed Ghous said the owner of a house has the right and should bar any suspicious worker, who failed to wear a uniform and could not produce an identification card.

He said it was compulsory for every worker to wear an orange uniform or vest and produce an identity document to confirm he is a meter installation contractor.

He said a team comprising two trained and certified workers, either TNB personnel or contractor staff, would be installing the smart meter.

“Consumers can contact the TNB CareLine at 1-300-88-5454 if they are doubtful and keen to obtain a confirmation,” he said.

The installation of smart meters, currently being implemented actively in the Klang Valley, is free of charge and would take only about an hour.

Mohamed Ghous added that the reading of the smart meter is accurate as every meter has been tested and calibrated based on SIRIM standards, has complied with regulations under the Weights and Measures Act, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs and has undergone the certification processes and received a valid Certificate of Approval from the Energy Commission.

He said the smart meter communication system has also been certified by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is being implemented under the Incentive Based Regulation (IBR) mechanism.

TNB is the implementing agent for the smart meter installation programme in efforts to empower users and increase digitalisation among the people. — Bernama