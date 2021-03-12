Tok Pa: Deferment of 12th Malaysia Plan tabling allowed for further refinement

Mustapa said the 12MP will focus on tackling poverty, especially the elimination of hardcore poverty and reducing socio-economic inequality by implementing more comprehensive and targeted programmes. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The postponement of the tabling of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in the Dewan Rakyat last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic gave the government the opportunity to refine the five-year development plan to reflect the current situation.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the 12MP has now taken into account the pandemic’s huge impact on the country's economic landscape.

“We had engaged with various parties and stakeholders to get their input on this document, and due to the postponement, we have been able to improve it significantly.

“Apart from addressing the Covid-19’s impact, it also outlines the new direction for the ministries,” he said.

Mustapa added that the 12MP has also taken into account some of the latest policies formulated by the ministries, such as the National Entrepreneurship Policy and the National Unity Policy.

Additionally, he said the postponement also enabled the government to update the country's real gross domestic product (GDP) figure for 2020, and incorporate the Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDigital) announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin recently.

Mustapa said the 12MP would focus on tackling poverty, especially the elimination of hardcore poverty and reducing socio-economic inequality by implementing more comprehensive and targeted programmes.

It will also emphasise on the Bumiputera empowerment agenda to reduce the gap between Bumiputeras and other races, as well as on accelerating development in Sabah and Sarawak and other less-developed states by improving the provision of basic infrastructure and facilities.

He also said that the 12MP would provide a conducive ecosystem for the micro, small and medium enterprises’ (MSMEs) development, accelerate the adoption of advanced technology and digitalisation, and encourage quality investment by focusing on high-technology activities.

The 12MP also aims to accelerate the transition to green economy to support the sustainable development agenda and make Malaysia a low-carbon country, he added. — Bernama



