‘Allah’ ruling affirms true meaning of word for Sarawakian Bumis, says Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak

KUCHING, March 12 ― The Kuala Lumpur High Court’s ruling allowing non-Muslims to use the word “Allah” has affirmed the feelings, sentiments, and appreciation of the true meaning of the word for all, especially among Sarawakian Bumiputera, said Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak (YPS) chief executive Datuk Aloysius J. Dris.

“Salute to our judicial system and process in determining the meaning of the word ‘Allah’. There is no winning or losing in this issue. It just affirms perceptions and sentiments, especially of the people here in Sarawak regardless of their religion.

“To begin with, the usage of the word ‘Allah’ used by Christians has never been an issue in Sarawak as many native people in both Sarawak and Sabah have been using Bahasa Malaysia in church and during worship,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Aloysius said the High Court’s decision has affirmed that all Malaysians are free to practise their respective religions and that freedom of religion is very much respected.

“Let us move on and strengthen our understanding amongst each other’s differences as we continue to learn how to appreciate each other’s way of worship,” he added.

The ruling yesterday by Court of Appeal Justice Datuk Nor Bee Ariffin, who sat as the High Court judge, quashed the Malaysian government’s directive issued in 1986 for a total ban on the use of the word “Allah” in Christian publications.

Nor Bee ruled the directive was unconstitutional and invalid, and also declared orders to affirm Melanau Christian Jill Ireland Lawrence Bill’s right to not be discriminated against and practise her faith. ― Borneo Post