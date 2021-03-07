Parents killed, children hurt in Kajang accident

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — A married couple was killed while their two children were injured in an accident involving their Perodua Bezza and a van at Jalan Saujana Impian, Kajang, near here, today.

In the 4 pm incident, both the victims, aged 40 and 42, were confirmed dead at the scene after their car collided head-on with van, which is believed to have lost control before crashing through the road divider and into their path.

Kajang District Police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the van driver was not injured, while the siblings were taken to the Kajang Hospital for treatment.

He, however, did not divulge the siblings’ age.

According to him, the case would be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama