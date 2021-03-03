With relaxation of MCO, Putrajaya says will allow business travellers back into country

A man wearing a face mask is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang March 18, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The government is moving to slowly reopen Malaysia to business travellers, after most of the country is slated to enter the recovery movement control order this week.

The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) said Putrajaya welcomes the entry of business travellers to carry out business operations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Both short and long-term business travellers may apply for entry permission to enter the country via Malaysia’s Safe Travel portal, which is a part of the One Stop Centre (OSC) initiative,” it said in a statement.

For short-term business travellers, defined as those who do not hold any pass and intend to stay in the country for 14 days or less, such individuals may be exempted from the mandatory quarantine period, subject to the approval of the OSC Committee and adherence to strict standard operating procedures.

Short-term business travellers include potential investors seeking to do business in the country, existing investors such as business owners, board members, executives and associates of companies in Malaysia who do not have Employment Passes, business customers for product qualification and validation before commercial production, and technical experts for ad-hoc emergency cases to serve single or multiple customers across Malaysia.

“Business travellers from the above four categories may also apply for the Social Visit Pass under long-term business travellers, should they plan to stay for more than 14 days in the country.

“Short-term business travellers are required to submit the online application 14 days in advance of planned travel,” said Mida.

As for long-term business travellers with valid passes and who intend to stay in the country for more than 14 days, they will be subject to mandatory quarantine as per the Health Ministry’s guidelines.

Its categories include new or existing expatriates stranded abroad especially active holders of Employment Pass and Resident Pass-Talent, new or existing foreign technical experts stranded abroad with Professional Visit Pass to serve multiple customers across Malaysia, frequent foreign business travellers (exit and return), permanent resident pass holders, Malaysia My 2nd Home Social Visit Pass Holders, frequent Malaysian business travellers (exit and return) and Social Visit Pass Holders.

The relevant visas if applicable must be obtained from the traveller’s respective Malaysian

Embassy, High Commission, Consulate-General Offices abroad before their departure to the country.

The OSC was first set up by the government on October 2, 2020, to ease the movement of business travellers by expediting their entry to do business in Malaysia.

It is represented by the International Trade and Industry Ministry, Mida, the Health Ministry, and the Immigration Department, to ensure the legitimacy and health status of business travellers before they enter into the country.

The OSC is also a joint collaboration between Mida, the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad, Malaysia Airlines Berhad, and Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad.