Pensioner pleads guilty to organising wedding feast in Mentakab during MCO

Abu Bakar Osman, 59, pleaded guilty to a charge of organising a wedding feast which he knew would likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, at a house in a housing estate in Mentakab here between 1pm and 2pm on February 13. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

TEMERLOH, March 3 — A retiree who held his daughter’s wedding during the movement control order (MCO) period was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today.

Abu Bakar Osman, 59, pleaded guilty to a charge of organising a wedding feast which he knew would likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, at a house in a housing estate in Mentakab here between 1pm and 2pm on February 13.

He was charged under Section 269 of the Penal Code which carries a six-month jail term or fine or both, upon conviction.

Magistrate Ti Pei Si allowed Abu Bakar bail of RM1,000 in one surety pending the sentencing on March 23.

It is understood that the accused had invited neighbours and family members to the feast, before one of the guests was confirmed positive for Covid-19 a few days later.

Six other guests were also tested positive for the virus after a screening. — Bernama