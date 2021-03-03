City council enforcers in Penang eligible for Covid-19 vaccination under Phase One, says CM

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said Penang is committed in continuing its monitoring of Covid-19 cases involving the manufacturing sector in the state. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 3 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said city council enforcement officers working in public spaces will be eligible to be vaccinated under phase one of the national Covid-19 immunisation programme.

He said he raised this at the National Security Council meeting today and it was unanimously agreed by the committee.

“The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) will be issuing the guidelines as soon as possibly on this matter,” he said in a statement issued today.

He said Penang is committed in continuing its monitoring of Covid-19 cases involving the manufacturing sector in the state.

“The state health department informed us that out of the 14 active clusters in Penang, there are now eight clusters involving the manufacturing sector,” he said.

He said the state administration together with the state health department, the Penang national security council, the police, the city councils and related agencies will be focused on repeat cases in factories in Penang.

“This will include the need to come up with a workplace SOP and the placement of workers specifically,” he said.

Additionally, he hoped that the Ministry of International Trade and Industries (Miti) will speed up the implementation of workplace SOPs while taking into account the costs and incentives for small medium enterprises and small medium industries.