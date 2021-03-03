Bank Negara says it discloses all information received from foreign financial intelligence units

In a statement today, it said as a member of Egmont Group 1 of Financial Intelligence Units, BNM is bound by The Egmont Group Principles for Information Exchange between the FIUs to protect the confidentiality of information in accordance with international standards and protocols. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — In its role as the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said that it discloses all information received from foreign FIUs to the relevant domestic law enforcement agencies.

In a statement today, it said as a member of Egmont Group 1 of Financial Intelligence Units, BNM is bound by The Egmont Group Principles for Information Exchange between the FIUs to protect the confidentiality of information in accordance with international standards and protocols.

“BNM has in place mechanisms to protect the operational independence of the FIU, which are in full compliance with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) 2 international standards.

“These mechanisms ensure that there is no restriction on the flow of information to the enforcement agencies,” it added. — Bernama