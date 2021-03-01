Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers will not having access to recipients’ personal data, says Khairy

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur January 5, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 1 — The government assures that the personal data of recipients who register to receive vaccine jabs under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) will not be revealed to the vaccine manufacturer concerned.

The Coordinating Minister of PICK, Khairy Jamaluddin stressed that data maybe shared with the pharmaceutical company involved if the information is related to an Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI).

“The people need not worry, we (the government) will not reveal their personal data to the vaccine manufacturing company and will only be shared in cases of AEFI.

“For situation between Pfizer-BioTech and Israel, they have already agreed to share recipients’ details...besides Israel is more advance in receiving the vaccine,” said Khairy who is also Science, Technology and Innovation Minister.

Khairy said during a video programme, Sembang Vaksin via Zoom organised by a group of doctors and health personnel on Twitter or MedTweetMY, last night.

Meanwhile, he said the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) is discussing with private hospitals and medical practitioners on their involvement in Phase 2 and 3 of PICK.

He said the shots for both phases need more health personnel including private hospitals and facilities to implement the programme in the country.

“It should be stressed that a portion of the people will be receiving their vaccine in private hospitals and health facilities in phase 2 and 3 of PICK and they would still be dispensed for free,” he said.

He said for the time being, JKJAV has set that all procurement of vaccine from manufacturers would be through the government to ensure equity of immunisation to the people eligible for vaccine.

He said, when eventually the vaccine supply is available for public market in the future, the government will monitor and set the ceiling price for the vaccine in private hospitals.

In this regard, he said the government is studying the proposal to formulate a new ordinance on spreading fake news on Covid-19 vaccine which can spark off confusion and fear among the people.

Apart from that, Khairy also shared that as at 6.30 pm today, 15,923 individuals had received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine since phase 1 of the programme was launched on Feb 24. — Bernama