Ismail Sabri: EMCO in Kampung Teluk, Setiawan and Felda Triang 3, Bera ends tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — The government has agreed to lift the Enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at Kampung Teluk in Setiawan, Perak and Felda Triang 3 in Bera, Pahang tomorrow.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the EMCO at Felda Triang 3, which started on February 18, would end earlier than scheduled (March 3).

“To date, the Health Ministry (MOH) has conducted 237 screening tests, of which 11 (Covid-19) positive cases were recorded. However, the MOH confirms the infection situation in this locality is showing a downward trend, has been contained and no more samples are awaiting results.

“Therefore, the government, on the advice of the MOH, has agreed to end the EMCO at Felda Triang 3 in Bera, Pahang, on February 24,” he told a news conference on the development of the MCO here, today.

On the EMCO in Kampung Teluk, Setiawan which started on February 11, Ismail Sabri said 26 Covid-19 positive cases have been recorded from 131 screening tests carried out by the MOH. — Bernama