So, has Annuar Musa been charged with breach of SOP, is to be charged, or NFA? DAP MP asks Putrajaya

Tan Sri Annuar Musa has yet to be charged for allegedly violating MCO SOPs. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng today questioned the police on the outcome of its investigations into the viral photo showing Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa seated with several diners during the movement control order (MCO) when regulations allowed only two to a table.

The DAP lawmaker said the case is of public interest and wanted to know if the minister had been charged with breaching Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) as alleged, adding that there had no updates from either the police or the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) after eight days.

“Did the AGC order the police to close his case and classify it among those that need no further action (NFA)?” Lim asked in a statement.

Lim underscored the delay in action since the event on February 13, noting that the event organisers and even Annuar have since spoken about their roles in it and that they had given their statements to the police.

The Opposition MP also noted the recent explanation from police that prior approval is needed from the AGC before action can be taken against the minister signalled double standards in the law.

“If the authorities delay this case any longer, the rakyat will surely see the authorities as a body that only prosecutes civilians, but are not brave to lay a finger on ministers.

“There is no use recording your statement for three houses if in the end, his group escapes from any form of punishment.

“Day by day the double standards keep on happening!” he exclaimed.

On February 17, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said that investigation papers into Annuar’s case need to be referred to the AG first before the federal territories minister is issued with a summons or for it to be compounded.

This after a photo depicting Annuar had surfaced showing him seated at a table with six other people during an event in Cheras on February 13, despite SOPs in the capital only allowing a maximum of two per table at that time.

A day after the event, its organisers Kelab Pencinta Alam Kolam Takungan Banjir Sungai Midah apologised for the incident, saying it took place when Annuar was invited for a drink at a communal hut after visiting a community project there.