Covid-19: Johor police chief says over 600 state police contingent staff have experienced quarantine since March 2020

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said 622 staff members from the state police contingent headquarters were required to quarantine due to Covid-19 contact tracing at one time or another since March 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 17 — A total of 622 staff from the Johor police contingent headquarters were required to quarantine due to Covid-19 contact tracing at one time or another between last March and now, said state police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

He said the number included 318 Covid-19 positive individuals, involving 26 police officers, 158 police personnel, 23 civil servants and 111 family members.

“A total of 304 involved close contacts and those quarantined involved 56 police officers, 152 police personnel, 47 civil servants and 49 family members,” said Ayob Khan during a media conference at the Seri Alam district police headquarters here today.

Apart from that, Ayob Khan also confirmed that there is a new cluster involving the public administration centre in Bukit Senyum, along Jalan Terbaru here.

He said the new cluster, dubbed as the Jalan Tebrau Khas cluster, was detected on February 7 from an individual before a screening test found him to be positive for Covid-19.

“After the individual was confirmed as positive after undergoing the Covid-19 screening test on February 10, we can make contact tracing on close individuals linked to him.

“Following that, we discovered 38 more Covid-19 positive individuals who are part of the workplace cluster,” he said.

The public administration centre in Bukit Senyum houses police personnel of all ranks and civil servants.

On Sunday, it was reported that Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Jalan Tebrau Khas cluster in Johor Baru has 29 positive cases, involving workers of a public administration office in Jalan Tebrau.